After three years in Chestnut Hill, Martin Jarmond is taking his talents to the West Coast.

Jarmond served as the William V. Campbell Director of Athletics at Boston College over the last three years, but has been unveiled as the newest athletic directory at the University of California, Los Angeles.

He is the ninth Alice and Nahum Lainer Family Director of Athletics in school history and replaces Dan Guerrero who served in the same position for the last 18 years.

