The Boston Red Sox are staying creative in finding ways to honor our heroes.

Last week Fenway Park hosted dozens of ambulances on the field’s warning track as the city and state honored our EMS and healthcare workers. The work done by these medical professionals has always been heroic and this week we recognize them as our VA Heroes of the Week, proudly presented by VA Healthcare.

NESN’s Courtney Cox details the Fenway ceremony in the video above, and you can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.