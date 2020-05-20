Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With live sports slowly starting back up, it raises the question: Could we see baseball again soon?

Dennis Eckersley isn’t completely sure. At least, not yet.

The Boston Red Sox analyst and Hall of Famer sat down with NESN’s Tom Caron on Tuesday’s episode of “At Home With TC” to discuss Major League Baseball’s reported safety protocols if the league were to resume action, and gave his confidence level on whether any baseball played this summer.

Check out the full segment above!

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images