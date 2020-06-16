Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the NHL’s potential return to the ice on the horizon, David Pastrnak is doing all he can to prepare for another hopeful deep postseason run.

The Boston Bruins right winger currently is preparing by skating twice a week and working out in Prague. The 24-year-old even has been able to get multiple scrimmages in while in the Czech Republic.

Pasta sat down with NESN’s Tom Caron on Monday night’s “After Hours” to discuss everything from how he’s been preparing for the impending return of the NHL, to his expectations for the Black and Gold moving forward.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images