It took longer than expected, but the first official photos of Tom Brady in his new uniform finally are here.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday released photos of their new quarterback, who apparently had a hand in the reveal. And if you thought it would be weird to see Brady in anything other than a New England Patriots jersey, well, you were right.
Take a look:
🚨 *NOT* a jersey swap 🚨
📸: https://t.co/aogPhEDB9n pic.twitter.com/gKGw7IRMJk
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 16, 2020
First look at @TomBrady in a Bucs uniform @brgridiron
Wild.
(via @Buccaneers) pic.twitter.com/gOTErUdSAX
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 16, 2020
Bizarre.
If you’re a Patriots fan who for some reason enjoys this kind of content, you might want to check out videos of Brady recently working out with some of his Bucs teammates, including fellow former Pats star Rob Gronkowski.
