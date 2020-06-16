Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It took longer than expected, but the first official photos of Tom Brady in his new uniform finally are here.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday released photos of their new quarterback, who apparently had a hand in the reveal. And if you thought it would be weird to see Brady in anything other than a New England Patriots jersey, well, you were right.

Take a look:

Bizarre.

If you’re a Patriots fan who for some reason enjoys this kind of content, you might want to check out videos of Brady recently working out with some of his Bucs teammates, including fellow former Pats star Rob Gronkowski.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images