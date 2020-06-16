Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Next month’s NASCAR All-Star Race reportedly will give fans a potential preview of the paint scheme of the future.

The race, scheduled for July 15 at Bristol Motor Speedway, will see drivers run a new paint scheme concept featuring numbers further back on the car, The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck reported Monday. The scheme is similar to one the K&N Pro Series experimented with a few years ago, and was designed with the hope of giving sponsors better branding opportunities.

Take a look:

NASCAR has informed teams it will use a “new paint scheme concept” for the All-Star Race. The number is slid back to just in front of the rear wheel. This is the example they sent to teams. pic.twitter.com/VHSIwveo10 — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 15, 2020

Honestly, we like it. And again, the decision to run the paint scheme concept at the All-Star race is nothing more than an experiment by NASCAR.

The next race on the Cup Series calendar is Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images