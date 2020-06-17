Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nobody on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is happier to have Tom Brady at quarterback than Devin White.

The Bucs on Tuesday released the first official photos of Brady in his new uniform, prompting predictable reactions from across the football world. White, a star young linebacker for the Bucs, was among those who were fired up after seeing the admittedly weird photos. The 22-year-old also issued a challenge to his 42-year-old teammate.

Grew up a @TomBrady fan! Now I actually get to be his teammate! Just hold your side down bro, I got the D Block 🤠💪🏾 https://t.co/CFsfv5JZwe — DEVIN WHITE (@DevinWhite__40) June 16, 2020

Yeah, something tells us Brady will handle things on offense just fine.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images