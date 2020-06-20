How can everyone help solve the issues plaguing the country?

It’s a difficult question without a simple answer, and former New England Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson joined “NESN After Hours” on Friday night in an attempt to unravel it.

“I do believe that as individuals we can start in our households,” Watson said on “After Hours.” “We can start in our living rooms. Our living rooms many times are more powerful than our courtrooms.

“What are the things we say to our children? What are the things we say to each other? How do we bring up these issues? How are we honest about them? How do we challenge ourselves? How do we realize our own bigotry, prejudice, racism? Are we willing and honest enough to confess those things and change those things?

June 19 is celebrated as Juneteenth because on the same date in 1865, the last remaining slaves in Galveston, Texas were freed. While we are nowhere near perfect, hopefully through listening to others and honest discussion we can progress towards it and make real change.

