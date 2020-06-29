Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Monday kicked off the digital “Tip Your Cap” campaign.

The online campaign is in honor of the 100-year anniversary of the founding of the Negro Leagues and already has seen a large number of high-profile athletes and fans tipping their cap.

From former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, to Michael Jordan and Hank Aaron, the world took to social media Monday to remember the trailblazers that took the diamond for the Negro Leagues.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick has paved the way for the campaign that initially was going to take place with centennial events, but was forced to move online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Kendrick sat down with NESN’s Guerin Austin on a recent episode of “NESN After Hours” to discuss the league and its impact on players to this day, as well as the ongoing protests throughout the country and how MLB players have lent their voices to the cause.

