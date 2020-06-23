In wake of recent events pertaining to Jamal Adams, NFL teams might be inclined to pick up the phone and call the Jets about the star safety.

Adams reportedly requested a trade out of New York last week. From there, the two-time Pro Bowl selection informed a fan he’s “trying” to land with the Dallas Cowboys and effectively said goodbye to a Jets teammate via Twitter on Monday.

So yeah, Adams very clearly wants to move on from the Meadowlands. But which teams would it make sense for to kick the tires on the sixth overall pick from 2017?

In a column published Tuesday to NFL.com, veteran NFL analyst Gil Brandt identified the top five landing spots for Adams in terms of fit: the Philadelphia Eagles, Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, respectively. Of those five teams Brandt named, only the Jaguars aren’t on Adams’ reported trade wish list.

Unfortunately for the 24-year-old, he might have to remain patient as he looks to begin the next chapter of his career. The Jets reportedly “have no plans” to trade Adams despite his reported demand.

