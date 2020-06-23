Antonio Brown has been out of a job in the NFL since last September, but might that soon be changing?

It could be.

According to NFL Media’s Mike Silver, two teams, the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens, are considering signing the veteran wideout.

Brown has a unique connection to both teams.

“Teams are sniffing around,” Silver said. “I would keep an eye on the Seattle Seahawks. Antonio Brown has been doing some offseason workouts with their backup quarterback Geno Smith. They are absolutely interested in having him potentially as a late-season addition … assuming there is a suspension. And the Baltimore Ravens — his cousin Marquise Brown is on that team — they have sniffed around in the past. They are mulling that over too. So internal discussions in both of those organizations. Keep an eye on Seattle and Baltimore.”

It has been a bumpy stretch for Brown away from the football field, as he was cut by the New England Patriots last season after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including rape, emerged against him. His tenure with the Patriots was preceded by a chaotic training camp with the Oakland Raiders, where he landed via trade after forcing his way out of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization.

The sexual-misconduct allegations made Brown the subject of an NFL investigation, which has yet to conclude. As a result, he could be subject to a suspension by the league, meaning he might not be available to a new team right upon signing.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images