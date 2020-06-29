Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There apparently is another quarterback competing to become the New England Patriots’ top quarterback.

The Patriots reportedly have agreed to sign Cam Newton to a one-year, “incentive-laden” deal, sources tell ESPN’s Adams Schefter and Chris Mortenson. Newton now joins Jarratt Stidham and Brian Hoyer in the race to replace Tom Brady as New England’s No. 1 signal-caller.

Newton racked up a 68-55-1 record, 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns in nine seasons with the Panthers. He’s earned numerous awards, including NFL MVP in 2015 and NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2015. He’s made three Pro Bowl appearances (2011, 2013, 2015) and was named FIrst-Team All-Pro in 2015, as well.

The Panthers placed Newton on injured reserve Nov. 5, 2019 after fracturing a bone in his foot. Carolina gave Newton permission to seek a trade March 17, but released him March 24 after failing to do so.

What role will Newton play for the Patriots, however? Only time will tell.

