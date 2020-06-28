Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFC South is stacked with quarterbacks — and we mean stacked.

From veterans like the New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees to newcomers like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, there’s plenty of talent to go around in the NFC South. Just ask Matt Ryan, who enters his 13th season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020.

But which signal-caller does Ryan believe is the best in the division? Why, himself, of course.

“I think currently, yeah, I’ll go with myself,” Ryan said with a laugh during a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast.

In fact, Ryan believes he and the Falcons will rack up an impressive record in 2020, assuming the schedule goes down as slated.

“I’m gonna say we’ll win 12 games,” he said, though noting he’s worried he’ll be “roasted” for his prediction.

(You can check out a clip of the exchange here.)

Apparently, Ryan’s blocked out any memory of the Pats’ epic comeback in Super Bowl LI in 2017 after going down 25 points to Atlanta late in the third quarter, which Brady helped lead. (Does 28-3 ring a bell?) The Falcons have lost their footing against the two high-caliber quarterbacks since then, winning just two of its seven games against Brees and Brady in the last three seasons.

Ryan will have plenty of opportunities to prove his point in 2020, however, with the Falcons scheduled to play both the Saints and the Bucs twice this upcoming season. That said, he’s certainly given himself high expectations to live up to.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images