OK, so the end of an era in technically came in March. But the real grieving took a new form Tuesday.
Tom Brady officially had a photo of him in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform released. The ex-Patriot quarterback, who spent 20 seasons in New England, even posted it himself on Instagram.
Well, those around New England were not very pleased. And they depicted on Twitter, whether that be with sadness, anger or jealousy in their tweets.
Here’s what some had to say:
Every single Patriot fan right now = 😡 LMAO pic.twitter.com/WjrijtZDtG
— Dexb0t 🦾 (@DEXB0T) June 16, 2020
patriots fans seeing this on their timeline: pic.twitter.com/vCn5P2kAr8
— Chappie (@my_chappie) June 16, 2020
— Brett (@BrettIsNotATree) June 16, 2020
Patriots fans.. pic.twitter.com/6GakcDg5ew
— Fantasy Jugones (@FantasyJugones) June 16, 2020
— Jack Sheahan (@j_sheahan85) June 16, 2020
— Matt (@MattyNitro) June 16, 2020
All I see is pain. And sadness.
— Queen Chyyy 👑 (@QueenChyXII) June 16, 2020
I’m hurt pic.twitter.com/pqaGO9CDh7
— DU (@_dominick28) June 16, 2020
— Muhlf (@12parades) June 16, 2020
An unfortunate dose of reality provided by Brady and the Bucs.
