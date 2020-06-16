OK, so the end of an era in technically came in March. But the real grieving took a new form Tuesday.

Tom Brady officially had a photo of him in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform released. The ex-Patriot quarterback, who spent 20 seasons in New England, even posted it himself on Instagram.

Well, those around New England were not very pleased. And they depicted on Twitter, whether that be with sadness, anger or jealousy in their tweets.

Here’s what some had to say:

An unfortunate dose of reality provided by Brady and the Bucs.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images