Major League Soccer (almost) is back.

The season was put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but MLS will return to the pitch in three weeks as the 2020 season returns as the Wide World Of Sports at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

The New England Revolution were able to get back on the practice field this week after the league and MLS Players Association agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement.

