The reactions to Cam Newton’s reported deal with the Patriots largely have been positive.

Richard Sherman went in a far different direction with his take, however.

Newton, 31, reportedly will join New England on a one-year, incentive-laden deal. News of the contract didn’t sit well with Sherman, who apparently believes Newton deserved far more on the open market.

Check out this tweet from the ever-vocal San Francisco 49ers cornerback:

How many former League MVPs have had to sign for the min? (Asking for a friend.) just ridiculous. A transcendent talent and less talented QBs are getting 15/16m a year. Disgusting https://t.co/eZycGL8qkZ — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) June 29, 2020

Does Sherman have a point? Maybe. But he also seems to be omitting some important context.

Newton, whom the Carolina Panthers released in March, has been neither healthy nor good in roughly two years. His recent foot and shoulder injuries, coupled with years of taking an absolute beating on the field, raise serious concerns over whether he has anything left. Moreover, many around the NFL aren’t high on Newton’s attitude, which seemingly is at odds with Bill Belichick’s commitment to neither producing nor paying attention to the noise.

And then there’s the market. There virtually were zero sure-fire starting quarterback jobs for Newton to choose from, though we can debate whether there should’ve been. Regardless, his price plummeted, and the Patriots — likely expecting the drop — pounced on the opportunity.

We’re not sure all of those factors add up to a “disgusting” resolution, but Sherman obviously is entitled to his opinion.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images