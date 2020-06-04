Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Shannon Sharpe didn’t mince words Thursday morning when talking about Drew Brees.

The “Undisputed” co-host took the New Orleans Saints quarterback to task for condemning players who kneel during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” At one point during the episode, Sharpe suggested the 41-year-old Brees should retire from the NFL.

Take a look:

“He issued an apology, Skip, but it’s meaningless because the guys know he spoke his heart the very first time around.

“I don’t know what Drew’s going to do, but he probably should just go ahead and retire now. He will never be the same.”

Drew Brees should probably retire pic.twitter.com/61nuI7jjys — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) June 4, 2020

Make of that what you will.

Brees issued an apology Thursday morning in an Instagram post. However, as Sharpe alluded to, many players likely never will look at the future Hall of Famer the same way again.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images