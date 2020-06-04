Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A member of the 2017 New England Patriots on Wednesday called out fans for their reactions to players locking arms during the playing of the national anthem.

Before a September game at Gillette Stadium, members of the 2017 Patriots locked arms to protest police brutality and racial injustice. The demonstration drew boos from some of the fans in attendance, as did similar protests across the NFL throughout the 2017 campaign.

Former Patriots linebacker Marquis Flowers, reacting to Drew Brees’ controversial kneeling comments, offered his thoughts on the matter in a series of tweets Wednesday evening. The 28-year-old didn’t shy away from recalling the hostile reactions from Patriots fans three years ago.

Check out these tweets:

We started that lock arm in solidarity in New England! Won’t give y’all details of the meeting we had but ppl didn’t like that either https://t.co/oaITdyBvLX — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) June 3, 2020

I see why y’all think it was the players! “Ppl didn’t like that either” was the fans and people in the stands! All the players were for it! And all apart of the movement! My bad, I need to start proof reading https://t.co/RCOpcYlyI9 — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) June 3, 2020

I said ppl not players! https://t.co/4jULFzAu7o — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) June 4, 2020

Make of that what you will.

Pre-anthem protests all but vanished from major sports leagues over the last two years. However, many believe they will return once seasons resume/start later this summer due to the death of George Floyd and the current racially charged climate in the country.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images