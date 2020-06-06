Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Saturday marks the 34th anniversary of the trade that brought Cam Neely to Boston.

On June 7, 1986, the Bruins acquired the forward from the Vancouver Canucks for Barry Pederson. Head coach at the time Tom Watt said at the time he was not impressed with the defense Neely was showcasing.

We wonder if he has any regrets about it now?

June 7 also marks Neely’s birthday, so he celebrated his 21st by getting traded to the team he now is the president of and has seen three Stanley Cup appearances with one win in 2011.

The 55-year-old amassed 344 goals while with the B’s, including 50 in the 1993-94 season — a record that still is in tact to this day, though David Pastrnak (48) likely would have reached that mark had the NHL’s regular season not concluded prematurely.

On this day in in 1986 – his 21st birthday – Cam Neely was acquired via trade from the Vancouver Canucks. Neely, now the #NHLBruins president, ranks sixth in team history with 344 goals in just 525 games. pic.twitter.com/kZ4nz4tLvi — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 6, 2020

Neely certainly had quite the career with the Bruins.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images