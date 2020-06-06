Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Texas IndyCar is back after a near three-month hiatus.

The NTT IndyCar Series officially will kick off its 2020 season Saturday with the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway. There will be no fans in attendance.

The practice, qualifying (5 p.m. ET) and race (8 p.m.) all will take place on the same day due to IndyCar’s condensed schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s how to watch the Genesys 300 online and on TV:

When: Saturday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBCSN

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images