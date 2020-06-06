Texas IndyCar is back after a near three-month hiatus.
The NTT IndyCar Series officially will kick off its 2020 season Saturday with the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway. There will be no fans in attendance.
The practice, qualifying (5 p.m. ET) and race (8 p.m.) all will take place on the same day due to IndyCar’s condensed schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s how to watch the Genesys 300 online and on TV:
When: Saturday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBCSN
Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images