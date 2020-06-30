Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When Cam Newton reportedly became a member of the New England Patriots on Sunday, it prompted many to quickly shift their thoughts to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Many seem to believe McDaniels, widely known for his abilities as one of the league’s best play callers, will have a field day working with Newton, a very different quarterback than those he’s worked to in the past with the Patriots.

NFL media, players and fans took to Twitter since the news broke and shared their thoughts on what they believe will be endless possibilities of offensive greatness.

Here’s what some had to say:

IS #CamNewton A GOOD FIT IN NEW ENGLAND?———YES! @Patriots have changed offenses many times over the years; screens, passes to RB, play action passes; all perfect for Cam. He has strong arm and great mobilty. I think Bill Belicheck and Josh McDaniels will figure it out 😉 — Phil Simms (@PhilSimmsQB) June 29, 2020

Josh McDaniels drafted Tim Tebow in Denver; there will be a lot of similarities in what New England now does with Newton, makes their Offense much more diverse and harder to defend than Jarrett Stidham. — Mike Tannenbaum (@RealTannenbaum) June 29, 2020

please wear a mask and be cool so I can see what Josh McDaniels does with Cam Newton thank you — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 29, 2020

Cam Newton with Bill Belichick and Josh Mcdaniels could be a deadly combination. The patriots have more versatility in there offense than any other team in the nfl. Plus they are kind of built to play Cam Newton ball. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) June 29, 2020

Coach McDaniels about to get in his bag with Cam 😈 — Jeremy Hill (@JeremyHill33) June 29, 2020

I shudder to think how good Cam Newton might look in a Josh McDaniels offence — Shut Up Steve (@steveohrourke) June 29, 2020

This is going to be very interesting. I love the move by the Pats, Cam teaming with one of the best play callers in Josh McDaniels. pic.twitter.com/JFAK7HPqEW — Wes Whiteside (@DubbleUSide) June 29, 2020

Josh McDaniels with a dual-threat QB is going to be all kinds of fun 💨 👀 — Anthony Wootton (@arwootton) June 29, 2020

Honestly surprised it took this long for them to pull the trigger. Josh McDaniels is already one of the most creative play callers in the league and now he has endless possibilities with a QB like Cam. https://t.co/J3VVRa3S1G — Thomas E. Rios (@ThomasERios) June 29, 2020

Of course, Newton has to beat out second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer for the starting position. But if he does, Newton certainly would help the Patriots’ skill position players unlock their potential, as well.

