When Cam Newton reportedly became a member of the New England Patriots on Sunday, it prompted many to quickly shift their thoughts to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Many seem to believe McDaniels, widely known for his abilities as one of the league’s best play callers, will have a field day working with Newton, a very different quarterback than those he’s worked to in the past with the Patriots.

NFL media, players and fans took to Twitter since the news broke and shared their thoughts on what they believe will be endless possibilities of offensive greatness.

Here’s what some had to say:

Of course, Newton has to beat out second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer for the starting position. But if he does, Newton certainly would help the Patriots’ skill position players unlock their potential, as well.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images