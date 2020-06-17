Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Good news, tennis fans.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo gave the green light to the United States Tennis Association to hold the 2020 U.S. Open in the state in August, with heavy health restrictions of course.

This is a solid sign for tennis after the famed Wimbledon tournament was canceled for the first time since 1945. The U.S. Open will be held from Aug. 24 through Sept. 13 without fans in the stands.

