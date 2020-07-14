Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

J.J. Redick is staying busy down in Florida.

While playing a round of golf, the Philadelphia 76ers guard accepted a challenge from a fan on Twitter to drink an alcoholic beverage on video if he was able to get 10,000 retweets.

The tweet received just over 10,600 retweets, and Redick didn’t go back on his word. The 36-year-old posted a video to Twitter quickly finishing off his beverage and as of Monday night already has just under 31,000 “likes.”

For more, check out the “Always Checking” video above from Monday night’s edition of “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.