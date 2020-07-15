Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sometimes, it feels as though Odell Beckham Jr. playing for the New England Patriots is more of a when than if scenario.

The Cleveland Browns wideout long has been complimentary of Pats head coach Bill Belichick, and even as recently as this week he’s (kind of) sounded like a guy who wouldn’t mind calling Foxboro, Mass., home at some point.

Beckham recently had new Patriots quarterback Cam Newton on his Youtube channel, with the video resulting in the signal-caller sharing his thoughts on possibly taking over for Tom Brady. Newton late Tuesday night shared a photo from the interview, which prompted a similar reaction from many Patriots fans: Bring OBJ to New England.

Here’s the post.

And here are some of the comments.

You get the point.

Now, Beckham is under contract and it sounds like the Browns have no intention of moving him. But hey, stranger things have happened — just don’t get your hopes up right now.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images