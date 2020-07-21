Many Patriots fans have high expectations for Cam Newton, and understandably so.

Newton is one of the most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL when healthy. The 2015 league MVP now will join forces with one of the sharpest offensive minds in football, Josh McDaniels, as well as arguably the game’s premier head coach in Bill Belichick. The 31-year-old also will be playing with a sizeable chip on his shoulder in 2020 as he looks to rebuild his stock as one of the NFL’s top signal-callers.

T.J. Lang, however, believes expectations for Newton this season should be tempered. The former Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions guard explained why in a tweet shared last week.

People want to live in the past when it comes to Cam Newton. Hasn’t thrown a TD pass since week 13 in 2018. Last 8 games as a starter? 0-8 record, 9TDs 10INTs. Not saying he can’t rebound, I really hope he does.. but don’t forget it’s about what have you done lately league. — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) July 15, 2020

Yes, those are the stats, but it seems fair to say Newton’s play over that stretch was marred by injury. He battled through a nagging shoulder injury over the course of the 2018 season, and a foot ailment limited him to only two games in 2019. It remains to be seen if either of those injuries will have any lingering effects, but there’s been no indication thus far that Newton won’t be 100 percent whenever the Patriots convene.

So while it might be a stretch to expect Newton to set the world on fire in 2020, it’s probably not foolish to think a healthy and highly motivated Newton will be more than serviceable in Foxboro.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images