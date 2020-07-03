Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Donovan McNabb was in the house Thursday.

With the New England Patriots’ recently signing of Cam Newton, the former NFL quarterback joined NESN’s Jahmai Webster and Sophia Jurksztowicz on Thursday night’s edition to give his take on the move.

The six-time Pro Bowl selection didn’t stop with just the newest Patriots quarterback. McNabb gave his take on former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his departure from New England as well.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images