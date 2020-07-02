It didn’t take long for Mohamed Sanu to work out with his new teammate, Cam Newton.

And now we have the story as to how it happened so quickly.

According to The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang, Sanu congratulated Newton on his reported one-year, “incentive-laden” deal with the New England Patriots and decided to see what the quarterback was doing during the week.

Here was the exchange, per Yang:

“I’m gonna be in L.A.

“Oh shoot, I’m gonna be in L.A.

NFL trainer Drew Lieberman, who’s been working with Sanu, said it was “just so coincidental” and mentioned the two working out together early should pay off.

“More than anything, just spending quality time together and learning each other more as people and as teammates,” Lieberman said, via Yang. “I think that’s what pays off down the road. The quicker you build that chemistry, the quicker things start to click.

“They’re on a similar mission, like two guys in a contract year, two guys who feel like they have something to prove,” Lieberman added. “They both just want to get back to themselves. When they’re at the top of their game, they’re two of the best at what they do.”

Sanu injured his ankle Nov. 3 against the Baltimore Ravens in just his second game with New England. The receiver only missed one game for the remainder of the season, but it’s clear the injury held him back. Sanu underwent surgery in March and seems to be recovering just fine judging by the videos he’s posted recently to social media.

As for Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP played in just 16 games with the Carolina Panthers over the last two seasons, as the quarterback has undergone shoulder and foot procedures. Time will tell if the teammates can perform up to their potential once the 2020 season kicks off.

