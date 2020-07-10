Tom Brady might be past his prime, but he still is one of the faces of the NFL.

A fellow star in the league wants to see Brady use that standing for the greater good.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry delivered a tweet directed at TB12 on Thursday night, expressing belief that the NFL needs to hear from the future Hall of Fame quarterback. Landry didn’t get into specifics, but it can be assumed the veteran wideout hopes to see Brady be a vocal ally in the fight for societal change.

@TomBrady The leagues needs your voice right now.. We need our Leaders on these calls with the NFL. Ask you as a fellow athlete, as a brother, as one of the most respected players of All-Time… We Need To Hear You #Salute✊🏾 #Unity — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) July 10, 2020

While Brady has been more outspoken than usual this offseason, his openness hasn’t included speaking out on pressing societal issues. The new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback did participate in the #BlackOutTuesday Instagram movement and also signed the Players Coalition’s letter to Attorney General William Barr over the death of Ahmaud Arbery. Brady shared a few social media posts in wake of George Floyd’s death as well.

It remains to be seen if Brady will fulfill Landry’s request, but it’s tough to disagree with the Browns star’s sentiment.

