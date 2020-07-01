Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are you excited for Major League Baseball’s return?

Michael Chavis certainly seems to be.

The Boston Red Sox, like other MLB teams, are gearing up for the league’s July 23 Opening Day (though the team likely won’t play its first game until July 24). And that includes players getting tested for COVID-19 before they’re allowed to take part in the team’s Summer Camp activities.

Michael Chavis was just one player spotted Wednesday as players returned to Fenway Park for the first time in months. And the 24-year-old certainly looked excited to be back in a hilarious video posted by the Red Sox on Twitter.

Take a look:

Such a mood.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images