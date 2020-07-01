Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL preseason schedule reportedly will look a tad different this summer.

According ProFootballTalk, the league will have a two-game preseason instead of its regular four.

2020 preseason has been cut in half, per source. Post coming at PFT. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 1, 2020

The “primary driver was the understanding that players will need longer to get into football shape,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert tweeted Wednesday.

As for the schedule itself, Seifert reported preseason games will take place during Week 2 and Week 3 of the original schedule. This also could mean the four-game preseason officially could be done, as the CBA allows for a shortened one if and when the 17-game regular season begins.

The Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero reported each team will get one home and away game due to the change.

I’m told teams will get one home and one away game in reshuffling of preseason. More specifics tomorrow. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) July 1, 2020

The preseason should begin Aug. 20-24, while the second round of games will be Aug. 27-31.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images