Mohamed Sanu clearly enjoyed working out with Cam Newton this week.

The Patriots receiver early in the week put in time with Newton, whom New England reportedly intends to sign to a one-year deal. The session produced a slew of interesting content, including an entertaining hype video from the Newton.

And then there’s this Instagram video from Sanu:

That has to get Patriots fans excited, even if they still are mourning the departure of Tom Brady.

Sanu battled injuries in 2019 after joining the Patriots via midseason trade with the Atlanta Falcons. Perhaps a return to full health and a change at quarterback is all Sanu needs to meet the high expectations that come with being in New England.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images