LeSean McCoy reportedly has found a new home.

The veteran running back has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday, citing McCoy’s agent Drew Rosenhaus.

“He’s very excited to play with established vets like (Tom) Brady and (Rob Gronkowski) in trying to win another championship,” Rosenhaus told Schefter.

McCoy enjoyed a decent 2019 season with the Kansas City Chiefs, though he was inactive for their Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers. McCoy appeared in 13 games and racked up 465 rushing yards, 181 yards receiving with five total touchdowns.

Before that, the 32-year-old spent four seasons with the Buffalo Bills and six with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bucs add yet another offensive weapon for new quarterback Brady, who already has tight ends Gronkowski and O.J. Howard, along with receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, to name a few.

Thumbnail photo via ay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images