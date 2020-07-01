Not too many details have emerged about Cam Newton’s reported deal with the New England Patriots besides the fact it’s “incentive-laden” and Bobby Bonilla got paid more than the quarterback Wednesday than he will this season.

We also know New England reportedly can franchise tag the 31-year-old in 2021, and got an in-depth look at the breakdown of the contract.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora on Wednesday broke down the deal. Check it out:

This certainly seems like a no-brainer move for New England.

It’s not too surprising most of the money Newton can make will be based on him hitting the incentives, especially because he’ll try to prove his worth after being riddled with injuries the past two seasons.

