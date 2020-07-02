Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA will resume play at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. and it apparently will cost them a pretty penny to do so.

Sources tell ESPN’s Brian Windhorst the league will have to fork over more than $150 million to finish its 2019-20 at the world-famous site. This is based on a plan that suggests the league will complete its season within three months of its arrival.

The plan, however, doesn’t appear to account for any potential pauses in or the termination of the season. Should that occur at any point in the season, the price tag likely could change.

The NBA season is expected to resume July 30.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images