Terrelle Pryor is looking to start his second act in the NFL, and the New England Patriots may be interested in giving him that opportunity.

Pryor told TMZ Sports his reps have been in contact with several NFL teams, including the Patriots.

“There have been conversations with a couple — five teams,” Pryor told TMZ.

Pryor specifically noted his interest in the Patriots or his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers. One of the aspects that peaked said interest in New England is the recent signing of quarterback Cam Newton.

“Those two are very intriguing,” Pryor told TMZ. “Especially Cam (Newton). I’ve been a big fan of him throughout the years … And, obviously, Big Ben, that’s my hometown of Pittsburgh, so that’s just two teams that I really want to play for.”

Pryor, the college quarterback turned NFL receiver, hasn’t played in the league since the 2018 season with the AFC East’s Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. The Ohio State product spent his first three season with the then-Oakland Raiders, before two seasons with the Cleveland Browns and one with the Washington Redskins.

Pryor was impacted by injuries throughout his career, depicted by just two seasons in which he played 11 games or more. He did, however, put together an impressive 2016 campaign with Cleveland when he recorded 77 receptions for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns in his only 16-game season.

“I can still play,” Pryor told TMZ. “And, I can still make plays and dominate. I know that.”

