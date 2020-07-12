It’s race day in the Bluegrass State.
NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway. Kyle Busch will star at the pole alongside Joey Logano with Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola and Alex Bowman rounding out the top five.
Will Kevin Harvick make it two wins in a row following last week’s triumph at Indianapolis Motor Speedway? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how and when to watch the Quaker State 400 online and on TV:
When: Sunday, July 12, at 2:30 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go
Sign Up Now To Play ‘Quaker State 400’ Challenge At NESN’s New Games Site
Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images