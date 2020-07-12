Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s race day in the Bluegrass State.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway. Kyle Busch will star at the pole alongside Joey Logano with Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola and Alex Bowman rounding out the top five.

Will Kevin Harvick make it two wins in a row following last week’s triumph at Indianapolis Motor Speedway? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how and when to watch the Quaker State 400 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, July 12, at 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images