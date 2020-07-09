Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The jersey swap at the end of an NFL game has become a fun tradition.

But they won’t be a thing come 2020.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that teams “will be forbidden from postgame interactions within six feet of each other and jersey exchanges between players will be prohibited during the 2020 season, sources say.”

While we understand adhering to the guidelines and social distancing, players still will need to tackle one another for 60 minutes. It’s what prompted players to shared their resistance to the rule.

Pelissero later tweeted the change had yet to be agreed upon.

While the joint NFL-NFLPA medical committee has worked together for months to develop various protocols, a union source says the game-day protocols sent to clubs last night — including the ban on postgame jersey swaps — have not yet been agreed to. “Still a work in progress.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 9, 2020

Regardless of what comes of this, it’s probably safe to say the NFL will look a tad different once the season begins in September.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images