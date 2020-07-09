Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sports fans in New England finally have a chance to root for their local Major League Soccer team.

The New England Revolution will face the Montreal Impact on Thursday night in Orlando, Fla., in their opening game of the “MLS Is Back” tournament. The teams are competing in Group C with hopes of winning the tournament and earning a spot in next season’s CONCACAF Champions League.

The Revolution were 0-1-1 in 2020 before play halted in mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. New England’s loss was against Montreal on Feb. 29, a 2-1 setback in the teams’ season opener.

Here’s how and when to watch Impact versus Revolution.

When: Thursday, July 9, at 8 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Twitter

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images