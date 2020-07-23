Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox have made a statement.

And a very large one, too.

Boston on Wednesday put up a sign outside Fenway Park that read “Black Lives Matter” that could be seen from the Mass Pike.

Check it out:

The message is 252 feet long and 20 feet high, so you’ll certainly see it should you find yourself driving in or out of Boston.

The Red Sox recently backed up Torii Hunter, releasing a powerful statement after the former Major League Baseball player said he didn’t want to be traded to Boston due to racist taunts he heard at Fenway Park.

“True change starts from within, and as we identify how we can do better, please know we are listening. We hear you, and we believe you,” part of the statement from June 10 said.

Opening Day for the Red Sox is Friday. And while manager Ron Roenicke said he doesn’t know if any players plan to kneel during the national anthem, he will support them should they choose to do so.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images