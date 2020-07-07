Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nick Yorke is in the fold.

The Boston Red Sox announced Tuesday in a statement they signed the 18-year-old second baseman to a contract. The Red Sox selected Yorke with their first-round pick in the 2020 MLB First-Year Player Draft last month, and he joins the organization officially after signing his deal.

The Red Sox turned heads by drafting Yorke out of Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, Calif., with the 17th overall pick. Among the reasons MLB experts offer to explain why the Red Sox picked him earlier than projections predicted is because they’d be able to sign him to a team-friendly deal. Boston didn’t disclose the terms of Yorke’s contract, so we don’t know if that came to pass.

Nevertheless, Yorke now can focus on honing his talent and working his way through the minor leagues to Boston.

