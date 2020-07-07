Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

From any perspective, Patrick Mahomes’ contract extension is just plain ridiculous.

The Kansas City Chiefs on Monday signed their star quarterback to 10-year, record-breaking contract extension. The deal, which will kick in in 2022 and will pay Mahomes an average annual salary of $45 million, is worth $450 million and up to $503 million — the richest contract in American professional sports history.

Not bad!

“SportsCenter” on Tuesday tweeted a graphic showing a full offense and defense that could be purchased (using 2020 salaries) with Mahomes’ $45 million. The results are eye-opening.

Take a look:

You could afford a WHOLE offense and defense with @PatrickMahomes new contract 😱 pic.twitter.com/QiLy8Bx6uk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 7, 2020

Somewhere, Bill Belichick is giving a “That’s what I’ve been saying!” face.

Whether Mahomes ultimately will be worth the money remains to be seen. Still, at 24 years old, he already is the greatest, most important athlete in American team sports.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images