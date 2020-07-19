Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eduardo Rodriguez officially has recovered from his bout with COVID-19.

But it wasn’t an easy ride for the Boston Red Sox starter, who turned 27 in April.

During a Zoom call Sunday, Rodriguez said he was feeling “all the symptoms you (see) on Google” about the novel coronavirus, including tell-tale signs like headache and fever, according to MassLive’s Christopher Smith. The southpaw said the virus hit him “hard,” restricting him to a handful of activities like food shopping and training.

Eduardo Rodriguez said all he did was train and go to the grocery store. He said the rest of his time during the shutdown he stayed at home. https://t.co/YkCGE0qoAW — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) July 19, 2020

Now, Rodriguez is back with the Sox and preparing for Major League Baseball’s abbreviated season. And there’s no doubt Rodriguez is stoked to be back.

“I mean, after all that I went through, like you say, man, you feel so happy (to be back with the team),” Rodriguez said, via CLNS Media’s Mike Petraglia. “Like, when I got here yesterday, as soon as I walk inside of Fenway Park, I was so excited to be back with the team, my teammates and with everybody here.”

Asked Eduardo Rodriguez about suffering with COVID. Said it's unlike any sickness he's ever been through. #RedSox ⚡️ by @betonline_ag 🎥: pic.twitter.com/nL6kwwbVeC — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 19, 2020

So, what’s his advice? Wear a mask, wash your hands and, above all, be cautious.

“I felt like I was 100 years old,” Rodriguez said, per The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.

Eduardo Rodriguez says to wear a mask, wash your hands and be careful. COVID-19 hit him hard. It was all he could do to get out of bed. "I felt like I was 100 years old." This is a 27-year-old professional athlete. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) July 19, 2020

The Red Sox kick off their 2020 schedule Friday when they welcome the Baltimore Orioles to Fenway Park.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images