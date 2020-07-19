Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Don’t tell the Boston Celtics that life inside the NBA bubble is a drag.

Over the weekend, multiple videos emerged of Marcus Smart, Enes Kanter and Tacko Fall — among others — enjoying activities around Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort at Walt Disney World. From close pool race to a beach volleyball game, it’s clear some members of the Celtics are finding ways to have fun as they prepare for the resumption of the NBA season.

Take a look:

Marcus Smart and Enes Kanter just raced in the pool: pic.twitter.com/Ut5HCePSLw — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) July 18, 2020

NBA summer camp ☘️🏐 pic.twitter.com/Loxf9lGre2 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 18, 2020

Which team are you joining? ☘️🏐 pic.twitter.com/GHCpxu0dUS — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 18, 2020

Obviously, there are some difficult aspects of being locked inside a Disney resort for weeks, and potentially months, at a time. Most notably, being separated from their families is a difficult thing many of the players are dealing with.

However, if other players are looking for examples of entertaining ways to pass the time, they need only look at the Celtics.

