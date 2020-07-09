Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Soccer officially is back in the United States.

Major League Soccer kicked off its “MLS Is Back” return to play tournament Wednesday in Orlando, Fla. with the Orlando City SC taking down Inter Miami CF 2-1.

The New England Revolution will hit the pitch for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the 2020 season with a Thursday night date with the Montreal Impact at 8 p.m. ET.

