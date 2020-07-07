Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rex Burkhead had his chances of being a member of the 2020 New England Patriots increase exponentially Tuesday.

Burkhead, who restructured his contract Tuesday morning according to ESPN’s Field Yates, was thought to be a potential cut entering the upcoming season.

The reason behind that?

Well, while Burkhead previously carried a $2.5 million base salary, the Patriots would have saved $3 million by cutting him, according to a previous report from NESN’s Doug Kyed.

Additionally, Burkhead is a member of one of the deepest position groups on the Patriots with fellow running backs James White, Sony Michel, Damien Harris and Brandon Bolden.

Those combine factors made him an attractive cut.

Burkhead’s restructure, however, provides the Patriots with a much more manageable cap hit tied to his new $1.05 million salary for 2020. Burkhead received a $550,000 signing bonus Tuesday, as well, while freeing up just shy of $1 million in cap space.

It’s good news for the Patriots.

Burkhead is arguably the team’s most well-rounded running back. He provides another runner between the tackles (65 carries, 302 yards, three TDs in 2019) and a second pass-catching back (27 receptions, 279s yards). He also brings a special teams element as one of the more versatile players in New England.

And now he’ll almost certainly play the final year of his three-year contract in New England.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images