The NFL already has cut its 2020 preseason from four games to two due to COVID-19 concerns as the league pushes forward with its plan to hold the regular season as scheduled.

Some players, however, seem to think the preseason should be shorter, or perhaps non-existent.

According to The Washington Post’s Mark Maske, who cited sources, the NFLPA is looking to abandon the 2020 preseason all together. The NFL and NFLPA’s joint medical committee has recommended a one- or two-game preseason schedule.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III, for what it’s worth, claims to have a source reporting the same thing.

Interesting.

We’re certainly curious to see how this one plays out, especially with training camps expected to begin later this month.

More NFL: Check Out The Team You Could Field With Patrick Mahomes’ Average Salary

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images