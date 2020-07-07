Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL already has cut its 2020 preseason from four games to two due to COVID-19 concerns as the league pushes forward with its plan to hold the regular season as scheduled.

Some players, however, seem to think the preseason should be shorter, or perhaps non-existent.

According to The Washington Post’s Mark Maske, who cited sources, the NFLPA is looking to abandon the 2020 preseason all together. The NFL and NFLPA’s joint medical committee has recommended a one- or two-game preseason schedule.

According to a source, the joint medical committee between the NFL and NFLPA recommended one or two preseason games. The league wants a two-game preseason. The NFLPA is seeking no preseason games. No resolution yet, source says. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) July 7, 2020

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III, for what it’s worth, claims to have a source reporting the same thing.

Sources say there will be no preseason this year — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 7, 2020

Interesting.

We’re certainly curious to see how this one plays out, especially with training camps expected to begin later this month.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images