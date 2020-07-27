Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady on Monday reported for training camp.

And, for the first time in his NFL career, he did so without traveling to Gillette Stadium.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback arrived at the team’s facility ahead of the start of camp. The Bucs reacted by tweeting photos, which show the 42-year-old wearing a protective face mask. Brady took heat last week for questionable mask etiquette at the Buccaneers’ COVID-19 testing facility.

Take a look:

Brady is in the building 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ujcPCKjuXd — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 27, 2020

Yeah, it’s going to take a while to get used to seeing Brady surrounded by Buccaneers logos.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images