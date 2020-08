Brad Marchand’s good thing has passed.

The Boston Bruins left wing’s point streak against the Tampa Bay Lightning ended Saturday in Boston’s Game 4 loss of its Stanley Cup Playoffs second-round series. Marchand scored four goals and added one assist in the first three games of the Bruins-Lightning series, but he drew a blank Saturday in Boston’s 3-1 loss.

