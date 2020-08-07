Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The longtime arms race between PGA Tour golfers Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau continues — literally and figuratively.

The Tour’s two heavyweights known for their drive distance and muscle mass (especially since DeChambeau’s added 20 pounds over the last six months), have been beefing for the better part of two years now. And naturally, that continued Thursday after the opening round of the PGA Championship.

It’s no surprise that Koepka was the instigator, taking his most recent of many quips at DeChambeau’s expense.

“Just a major, I’ll get up for it, a little bit of confidence I guess,” Koepka said after his round. “At the end of the day I feel good, I’m playing good. There’s no reason to be scientific with all the numbers and stuff like that on TrackMan, just go out and go play.”

Koepka could barely finish the sentence without a huge grin, knowing exactly what he was doing.

The jab, which you can watch here, was referring to DeChambeau’s nickname “the mad scientist” as he’s earned a reputation for using science and analytics to gain an edge on the links.

The petty, but comical comment comes about a week after DeChambeau asked for relief from interference as his ball landed near a fire ant hole during the opening round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Koepka made fun of DeChambeau after that, too, joking that he couldn’t hit a shot because of an ant.

No matter how @BKoepka plays this weekend, we’ll always have this. pic.twitter.com/uxGKT9Xr2Y — Skratch (@Skratch) July 31, 2020

The two finished their respective rounds of the first major in over a year tied for second place at 4-under-par.

Fingers crossed the duo gets paired together at some point this weekend, because that would just be great for the sport of golf and fans alike.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images