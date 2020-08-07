Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ron Roenicke’s first season as manager of the Boston Red Sox has been anything but normal.

And taking over for Alex Cora after he and the organization agreed to part ways in January was just the tip of the iceberg.

Mookie Betts and David Price were traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chris Sale underwent Tommy John surgery, Alex Verdugo — the centerpiece in the Betts trade — wasn’t going to be ready for the original Opening Day in March and, to top it all off, Eduardo Rodriguez contracted COVID-19 and won’t pitch this season due to myocarditis.

Oh yeah, Boston also is 4-8 and last in the American League East.

The Red Sox have some strong competition in their division with the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, And with a brand new manager and a depleted starting pitching staff, it’s been difficult to get into a groove through the first 12 games of the season.

There’s also been a lot of outlook to next season. And with that comes plenty of talk and speculation about bringing Cora back in 2021 after he serves his one-year suspension for his role in the 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.

But for general manager Brian O’Halloran, he — and the rest of the staff — are happy with Roenicke managing the team.

“Let me answer that two ways: the sort of technical answer to your question regarding his suspension I believe is the end of the Major League season, which includes the playoffs, but that is not something we’re focused on,” he said during an appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by WEEI’s Ryan Hannable. “We have a manager that we’re happy with, which is Ron Roenicke, and that is what we’re focused on.”

It’s certainly fair to wonder what the future holds for Cora. But one thing is clear: the Red Sox are focused on turning the season around under Roenicke.

As for 2021? Well, we’ll just have to wait.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images